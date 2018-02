AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Video into the KRQE newsroom shows a mountain lion sighting at a home north of Aztec.

Sue Westhead sent this in and says she spotted the mountain lion on her home security cameras.

In the video, you can see the mountain lion creeping up on a raccoon.

The raccoon turns and gets into a brief face off with the big cat.

Westhead says she wants this video to be seen as a warning to others because she believes the mountain lion has already killed five of her cats.

