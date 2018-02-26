Sandia Labs releases new research regarding cancer treatment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at Sandia National Laboratory says they’ve found a new way to treat cancer.

Lauren Rohwer, Dorina Sava Gallis and Kim Butler are part of a team that designed red and stable nanoparticles.

It is useful in body imaging because it penetrates the skin and even bone without causing damage.

The nanoparticles could also help hold drugs to allow cancer treatment.

The research is still in the early stages so it could be another five to ten years before a treatment is widely used.

