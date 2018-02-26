Sandia Labs releases new research regarding cancer treatment

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at Sandia National Laboratory says they’ve found a new way to treat cancer.

Lauren Rohwer, Dorina Sava Gallis and Kim Butler are part of a team that designed red and stable nanoparticles.

It is useful in body imaging because it penetrates the skin and even bone without causing damage.

The nanoparticles could also help hold drugs to allow cancer treatment.

The research is still in the early stages so it could be another five to ten years before a treatment is widely used.

Read more about the research here » 

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s