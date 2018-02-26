Roger Goodell plans to seek millions of dollars from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

The feud between NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is far from being put to rest.

Reports say Goodell plans to seek reimbursement from Jones for millions of dollars.

Several other owners have urged Goodell to pursue fines for Jones’ efforts to hurt negotiations over Goodell’s contract renewal.

At the same time, Jones was pushing to keep cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott from being suspended.

Elliott was facing domestic abuse charges.

League sources say Jones will have to pay the legal fees involved with the contract issue, and those the league incurred in its defense of suspending Elliott.

Both the NFL and the Cowboys have declined comment.