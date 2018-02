ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for an Albuquerque man who has been missing for 24 hours.

Police say 54-year-old Hasewood Dennison was taken to Legacy Church located at 7201 Central Avenue NW for a group outing Sunday, but walked away and never returned.

Dennison has schizophrenia and diabetes, which means he is supposed to be constantly supervised.

If you know where he is, you are asked to contact police.

