ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Avocados are being used in a very odd way.

People are surprising their loved one with a ring inside of an avocado.

Millennials are even using the hashtag: #avocadoproposal

OnBritishsh supermarket is even using the new trend to their benefit by informing customers which avocados are perfect for a proposal.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps