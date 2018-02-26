Tuesday will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures across the state. The dry southwest flow will boost temperatures above average in many areas. A storm system will rapidly weaken as it approaches New Mexico on Wednesday. By the time it rolls through Wednesday morning we will see scattered rain and snow showers in the metro area and some light mountain snow. Drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday.
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event