Mark’s Monday Evening Forecast

Another Weak Storm?

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with warm temperatures across the state. The dry southwest flow will boost temperatures above average in many areas. A storm system will rapidly weaken as it approaches New Mexico on Wednesday. By the time it rolls through Wednesday morning we will see scattered rain and snow showers in the metro area and some light mountain snow. Drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday.

