Man accused of killing Albuquerque cab driver takes plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who killed an Albuquerque cab driver nearly a year ago took a plea deal in court.

Albuquerque Police say 26-year-old Luke Waruszewski got in a Yellow Cab at Coors and Central last February.

He then stabbed the driver Larry Mullin and took off in his cab.

Monday, Waruszewski was set to appear in court for an evidentiary hearing, but that quickly changed to a plea hearing.

Judge Jaramillo asked Waruszewski, “how do you plea to the two charges?”

Woruszewski replied no contest.

Waruszewski pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. He is facing 15 years in prison.

