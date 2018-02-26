Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A cold start to the day with below freezing temps and a clear sky stretched over the area. Expect plenty of sunshine to fill in overhead through the day, helping to boost temps well into the 40s, 50s and 60s. Our next big weather maker will continue to dig south over the West Coast… too far away to see anything in the way of rain or snow today… but close enough to crank up the winds. Breezy to windy conditions out of the southwest will begin this afternoon and return every day through Wednesday. Strong winds combined with low relative humidity will increase fire concerns over the Eastern Plains.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 10AM to 7PM Monday for northeast and east-central NM — threats: increased fire danger due to strong winds (SW 20-30mph) & low humidity (<15%).

TUESDAY: Breezy to windy conditions will return Tuesday afternoon — 15-25mph. Afternoon temperatures will be warmer statewide with the Albuquerque-metro area climbing well into the 50s. Our next storm will begin to approach from the west late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, spreading out low elevation rain and high mountain snow over northern and western NM.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain and mountain snow showers are likely for the first half of the day before clearing through the afternoon/evening hours. Winds out of the west will reach 15-25mph sustained / gusting to 35mph.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Sunshine, dry conditions and mild temperatures can be expected statewide to finish the work week.