John’s Monday Afternoon Forecast

This week starts mild and breezy ahead of the next storm system. That storm moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday. While this storm has a good track through the state, it will weaken as it moves it. It will also have a difficult time pulling in good moisture. Despite all this, expect scattered showers across the north and west. The west and southwest facing slopes will have the best shot at a few inches of snow Wednesday.

After cooling down a few degrees below average Wednesday, temperatures will quickly warm through Thursday and Friday. The weekend will start 5° – 15° above average before another storm passes north, knocking the temperatures back for Sunday.