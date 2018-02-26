Jemerrio Jones WAC Player of the Week for a third time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State senior forward Jemerrio Jones has earned his third Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Jones secured his 16th and 17th double double while leading the Aggies to a pair of wins over the weekend.

He averaged over 13 points and 17 rebounds for the week while helping the Aggies lock up the WAC regular season title. Jones is currently second in the nation in rebounds per game with 12.7 snags per contest. The Aggies will go into the WAC Tournament as the number one seed. The tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada runs March 8-10.