Gov. Martinez extends terms for two UNM regents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two University of New Mexico Regents will get to stay on the board for the remainder of the year on a temporary status.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, Regent Tom Clifford and Garrett Adcock, the board’s student representative, received “recess” appointments this month from Gov. Susana Martinez.

This extends their ability to serve through the end of December.

The Senate Rules Committee has not held confirmation hearings for any of Martinez’s UNM regent nominees.

