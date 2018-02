ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four teenage girls are lucky to be alive after crashing their car and rolling down about 100 feet.

It happened Friday evening about halfway up the mountain on Sandia Crest Road.

The Bernalillo County Fire Department used ropes to haul each victim up the steep side of the roadway one by one.

All four girls were okay.

The mom of two of the teens says the girls had gone up to watch the sunset.

