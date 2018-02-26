February 26th Morning Rush: Mother faces charges after crash kills six-year-old

1. A New Mexico woman is accused of drunkenly driving with her three kids in the car, crashing and killing one of them. New Mexico State Police say Candice Jim was driving drunk near Bloomfield on Saturday when she crossed the center line and overcorrected. Police say her jeep rolled killing her six-year-old son. The boy’s twin sister is in critical condition and the nine-year-old is being treated for minor injuries. Jim’s mom says she’s been struggling with alcoholism after losing her husband late last year.

2. President Trump and governors from several states will continue their talks about gun control. The President is offering up a number of suggestions, like raising the age limit to buy certain weapons and arming teachers in classrooms. The Albuquerque Teachers Federation is calling the idea of arming teachers “ridiculous.” Union officials say they disagree with the President because of a lack of funding and say New Mexico schools need more resources. They also say they’re ready to express their concerns to the Public Education Department if the state considers the idea.

3. A cold start to the day with below freezing temps and a clear sky stretched over the area.

4. Some New Mexicans are still speaking out about a recent gun show held in Las Cruces. They say this type of event now seems insensitive. The Sunrise Lion Club held its semi-annual gun event Sunday and were met by protests. Some say they couldn’t attend funerals in Parkland, Florida this week, so they decided to show their support by protesting the event saying children are more important than guns. Some who attended argued back saying the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. The event was planned months ago.

5. A New Mexico deputy is hoping he will soon be the newest addition to the Guinness World Record for giving the most hugs in 60 seconds. This past weekend Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Deputy Jamar Cotton’s hugging skills were put to the test. During halftime of the Aggies basketball game Sunday, he attempted to give 110 hugs in a minute. Unofficially, Deputy Cotton beat that goal with 114 hugs, Guinness World Record officials still need to confirm the tally. The previous record was 86 hugs set last October.

Morning’s Top Stories