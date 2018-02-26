Extra police presence at Carlsbad High after social media threat

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – School Officials say there will be an increased police presence at Carlsbad High School Monday after a social media school shooting threat.

Carlsbad Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Greg Rodriguez put out a statement saying “police were immediately notified and at this time they do not believe the threat to be viable.”

However, the district is still taking extra precautions. The Carlsbad Police Department says they will be releasing more information later today.

