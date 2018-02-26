Eldorado Eagles ready to give the Sanchez family a tournament to remember

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – The Eldorado Eagles will not sneak up on anyone in the upcoming New Mexico boys and girls state basketball tournament. The Eagles are the number one seed in Class 6A. “We knew we had a good team,” said Eldorado Head Coach Roy Sanchez. “I think they met their expectations.”

Eagles forward Tyler Rodgers is excited about finishing his senior season as a number one seed in the tournament. “It feels good, a lot of opportunities as a one seed,” said Rodgers. “It’s a home game, you got a one seed, everyone wants you now.”

The Eagles finished the regular season with a 23-2 record. Their last state championship title came in the 2011-2012 season when the Eagles went 22-8. In his 24 seasons at the school, Sanchez has three state titles. If he wins a fourth it will be unlike any other.

His sister Yvonne, a former women’s head basketball coach at the University of New Mexico, has been an assistant with Sanchez the last two seasons. “You know I try to go just one game at a time,” said Yvonne. “I know Roy is the same way. You know if it happens it is going to be a great thing, but we got a lot of work to do and there are a lot of great teams that have a great chance.”

The Eagles will play their first game against Piedra Vista Saturday in round one of the tournament. The Eagles are hosting the game that has a 5 p.m. start time.