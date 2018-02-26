Dona Ana deputy attempts to break world record for most hugs

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico deputy is hoping he will soon be the newest addition to the Guinness World Record for giving the most hugs in 60 seconds.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Deputy Jamar Cotton had his chance to make it a reality this past weekend. During halftime of the Aggies basketball game, he tried to give 110 hugs in a minute.

Unofficially, Deputy Cotton beat that goal with 114 hugs, Guinness World Record officials still need to confirm the tally.

The previous record was 86 hugs set last October.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps