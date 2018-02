SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The legislative session wrapped up nearly two weeks ago, but the governor has only signed off on three bills of more than 100.

One of the bills she’s already signed being the Nurse Licensure Compact to allow nurses from other states to work in New Mexico.

The governor has until next week to act on the legislation that’s now on her desk.

Bills that are not signed or vetoed by then go into effect automatically.

