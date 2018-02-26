Bernalillo County employees to receive first raise in 5 years

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Pay raises are on the way for Bernalillo County employees after years of cost cutting measures.

Are few years ago, some bad investments left the county millions of dollars in debt. It’s been five years since non-union county employees have received raises.

County leaders say intense budgeting and operational changes freed up the funds and now county employees are reaping the benefits of that.

Starting March 9, non-union county employees will receive a 3-percent cost of living allowance and a one-time payout of $1,000.

That wasn’t the case four years ago when the county learned former County Treasurer Manny Ortiz made several bad investments that cost the county millions. That caused budget cuts, cuts in services, positions to be held open, and salaries frozen.

After years of work to correct the problem, the county says the changes made means Bernalillo is more efficient and back on financial solid ground.

“They looked at everything across the board. All department heads and all managers looked at several different options. They froze positions. They used furlow days, they looked at operations. Ways they could streamline operations. Somethings we automated. It’s been a myriad of the things to help it come together and help save money,” said Tom Thorpe, Bernailillo County Communications Administrator.

County leaders say these employees made the biggest sacrifice without a cost-of-living increase in the past five years.

Non-union employees will receive other benefits increased personal holiday leave days and bereavement leave for probationary employees.

County employees will also be able to cash in up to 40 hours of unused vacation time each year.

