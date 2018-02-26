BCSO: Armed robbery suspect fled on foot near Carnuel

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT team is on scene in Carnuel.

This, after deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Ten Points General Store in Tijeras just before 12 p.m.

BCSO says two suspects fled in a vehicle towards Edgewood, and then back again towards Carnuel.

One suspect is in custody, but BCSO says a second suspect fled on foot.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps