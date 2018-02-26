APD officer accused of DWI wants case tossed out

Joshua Malecki
Joshua Malecki

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Department officer arrested for DWI wants his case tossed.

Police say Joshua Malecki got into a fight with his wife while off-duty at their westside home last year.

He’s then accused of driving drunk across town in his police cruiser and crashing it into a curb before getting a ride home from a friend.

When Malecki got home, he called a supervisor. Officers showed up and immediately suspected he was drunk.

Malecki blew above a 0.08, but according to a motion Malecki says the breath test wasn’t taken within three hours of driving and wants the case thrown out.

Malecki also claims there were no witnesses to testify he was even driving that night.

