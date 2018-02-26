Albuquerque Police searching for credit card thief

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for a very busy thief.

They say a man broke into a car back in November and stole a credit card.

Since then, police say he’s been using it at stores, gas stations and restaurants all around the same area: Carlisle and Menaul.

The victim has even done her own police work going to each location her card was swiped and matching surveillance video and forged receipts to the same suspect.

If you recognize him, call APD at 242-COPS.

