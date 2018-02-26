Albuquerque Isotopes release 2018 promotional schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have unveiled their highly anticipated 2018 promotional schedule.

The upcoming season is jam-packed with 15 fireworks shows and 23 giveaways.

For the second year in a row, the Isotopes will become the “Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers.”

The first of three bobblehead giveaways will feature “Taco” making his bobblehead debut.

Other highlights of the promotional schedule include Star Wars night and ’80s Night.

The home opener is April 10.

