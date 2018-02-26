Albuquerque Isotopes release 2018 promotional schedule

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes have unveiled their highly anticipated 2018 promotional schedule.

The upcoming season is jam-packed with 15 fireworks shows and 23 giveaways.

For the second year in a row, the Isotopes will become the “Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers.”

The first of three bobblehead giveaways will feature “Taco” making his bobblehead debut.

Other highlights of the promotional schedule include Star Wars night and ’80s Night.

The home opener is April 10.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s