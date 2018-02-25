Vigil to be held in Carlsbad for missing 5-year-old from Kansas

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico family is holding a vigil Sunday night for a Kansas boy who went missing.

The disappearance of five-year-old Lucas Hernandez from Wichita made national headlines a week ago.

Lucas’ stepmom says she left Lucas in his room, took a shower and fell asleep. She says when she woke up, Lucas was gone.

She was later arrested for child endangerment.

Lucas’ family lives in New Mexico and tells KRQE News 13 when Lucas came here for a visit last spring, family members reported signs of abuse.

Sunday night, family is gathering in Carlsbad for a vigil for the young boy.

Local news media in Wichita reports police say there are no updates on the search.

