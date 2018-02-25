Teachers union wants schools armed with resources, not guns

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – As the national debate continues about ways to keep schools safe, the state’s largest teachers union is speaking out against the controversial idea to arm educators.

Pres. Donald Trump is calling for teachers to get trained and carry concealed weapons, but the Albuquerque Teachers Federation calls the idea “ridiculous.”

“We’re teachers. We’re not going to use guns,” ATF President Ellen Bernstein said.

Bernstein is firm on her stance that arming teachers is not a solution to making schools safer.

“I think even teachers who may own guns in their private life wouldn’t ever bring that into their professional life,” she stated.

Gun laws and security at schools across the nation have been top of mind since the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

But, not everyone agrees on how to tackle the problem.

Pres. Trump has voiced support for the NRA’s stance that teachers should pack heat.

“A teacher would have shot the Hell out of him before he knew what happened,” Trump said at a presser on Friday.

Locally, some agree with him, saying educators are an important line of defense and should have firearms on them.

“I feel that they should as long as there’s the proper background check and they’re in the right hands,” stated Mason Fierro of Albuquerque. “There’s danger everywhere, there’s dangerous people everywhere and so I feel that there should be others to protect kids.”

But, Bernstein said it’s an idea that she can’t get behind, in part because of funding.

“We’re one of the most underfunded school systems in the entire nation. I can’t imagine taking our precious resources and putting it into a foolish idea like giving teachers a gun.”

Bernstein said there is something teachers throughout the U.S. need to be armed with, but it’s not a weapon: “They need up-to-date technology and textbooks, we need social workers, counselors (and) nurses.”

KRQE News 13 asked the teacher’s union if it plans to express concerns to the PED about arming teachers. Bernstein said she will if the state considers the idea, but she thinks that’s unlikely to happen.