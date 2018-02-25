State Police: Mother facing charges after suspected DWI crash kills six-year-old boy

BLOOMFIELD, N.M. (KRQE) – A Farmington mother is facing a slew of charges including DWI after a rollover crash that caused the death of her six-year-old twin son.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the deadly crash which they say happened just before noon on Saturday.

State Police say 40-year-old Candace Jim was driving on County Road 7150 about half a mile west of US 550 near Bloomfield. They say she over-corrected after crossing the west bound lanes and rolled the jeep she was driving.

Jim’s three children were ejected from the jeep. The boy died at the scene. His twin sister was airlifted to a trauma center for life-threatening injuries. A nine-year-old girl has non-life threatening injuries.

Jim’s passenger, 25-year-old Aaron Yazzie is also facing multiple charges including abuse of a child resulting in death.

State Police say Jim and Yazzie were treated for serious injuries.

Jim’s other charges include abuse of a child resulting in death, abuse of child resulting in great bodily harm, reckless driving, failure to use a child restraint and open container.