SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers in one New Mexico city say their bosses are not paying them what they are owed.

According to the New Mexican, Santa Fe saw 16 employees accuse an employer of paying less than the guaranteed wage last year.

That is up from 14 complaints in 2014 and 12 the year before that.

The minimum wage in Santa Fe city limits will rise to $11.40 on Thursday.

The statewide minimum wage is $7.50.

