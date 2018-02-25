PHOTOS: South Korea 2018 closing ceremony

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 25: Fireworks explode as entertainers perform during the "Countdown: Dream for Tomorrow" segment during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

