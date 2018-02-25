New drum and bugle corps in New Mexico expanding opportunities for local students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is now home to the first drum and bugle corps in the state in at least 40 years, thanks to a passionate music student.

The group, now starting its second season, is the creation of University of New Mexico music student Spenser Lotz.

Without a drum and bugle corps in New Mexico, he has traveled to Arizona for the experience and thought it was something students here should not have to miss out on.

“It’s kind of funny because actually this corps partially sprang out of a college assignment,” he said. “I realized that a lot of New Mexican students don’t have necessarily the funds to make a six hour drive to go out there and do all that. So I really wanted to create a new organization that was here in Albuquerque to serve the New Mexico community.”

For students like Ryan Paquin from Farmington, joining a corps out of state was too expensive and out of the question.

“Being that it’s a lot closer to home, it’s a lot easier for students to come and get that drum corps experience,” he said.

The musicians, 21 and younger, typically play at their high schools or colleges. Now, Arsenal Performing Arts is giving them a chance to take their performance to the next level while staying close to home.

“The quality of the production that drum corps put on is just staggering. It’s been described as Broadway on a football field,” Lotz explained.

Their monthly camps bring members from all over New Mexico and even neighboring states together to practice all weekend.

In June, families will host everyone in Albuquerque for several weeks before they hit the road for the summer competing in football stadiums around the country.

“Being able to meet musicians around the country who are there for the same reason you are and that’s to have fun and to create music in ways that you wouldn’t really get to create anywhere else, is just a blast,” said Paquin, who is the group’s drum major.

The group is now giving local students an opportunity to compete against the best but also gain lifelong friendships.

“I love it,” said high school sophomore Nadia Russell. “We do work really really hard but the people here are awesome and it’s just really fun.”

This summer, Arsenal is planning to attend competitions in Colorado, Texas and Arizona.

Students interested in joining can find details here.