TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is dead after a crash in Taos County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 7 Saturday night on State Road 150 south of Arroyo Seco.

Deputies say 43-year-old Chris Jones of Carson was speeding, crossed the center line, overcorrected and crashed.

Jones was ejected from the vehicle.

Investigators say Jones may have been driving drunk.

He was the only person involved in the crash.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps