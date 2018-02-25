Man accused of hacking girlfriends Lyft account to stalk her

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of hacking his ex-girlfriends’ rideshare account to stalk her.

According to a criminal complaint, 29-year-old Christopher Newman went to the woman’s apartment near Lomas and Broadway Friday night.

The woman claims Newman figured out where she lives by accessing her Lyft account.

Police say Newman then entered her home and got violent, slapping her multiple times and hitting her head against the wall.

The victim says her 3-year-old son watched it happen.

She was eventually able to call 911.

Officers say Newman had a felony warrant. He is also facing child abuse for this latest incident.

