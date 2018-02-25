Lobo Men’s Basketball takes out UNLV in a thriller on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball tipped off against UNLV on Sunday at 12 pm, and while it was a different start time this game was just as exciting as their last matchup. UNM went on to take out The Rebels for a 2nd time this year 91-90, with a late game 3 from freshman Makuach Maluach being the clincher.

The Lobos had 5 scorers finish in the double figures including: Sam Logwood 17 points and 12 rebounds, Anthony Mathis 18 points, Maluach 13 points, Joe Furstinger 13, and Dane Kuiper with 10 points.

UNM is now tied for 3rd place in the Mountain West Standings at 10-6. Both the Lobos and Fresno State are now just 3.5 games back from 1st place Nevada.