Kids learn to fish at Tingley Beach event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M .(KRQE) – Kids got a chance to try their hand at one of the world’s oldest pastimes Sunday.

Children gathered at Tingley Beach in Albuquerque for a day of fishing lessons.

The Department of Game and Fish hosted the free event, teaching kids ages four to 12 how to use a rod and reel.

It was a cold and windy day, but many families stuck around, even after the event came to a close Sunday afternoon.

“I grew up fishing, I think being outdoors is one of the funnest things you could ever teach a child, is to learn how to fish. And I think most especially it’s a good habit for them. Nice and calm, teaches them patience,” says Lori Ruiz.

In April, the BioPark will host the free Fishing Derby at Tingley Beach for anglers 12 and older.

