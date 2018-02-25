James B. Lewis to oversee APD reform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known New Mexico political figure is joining the Keller administration to oversee the Albuquerque Police Department’s DOJ reform.

James B. Lewis will serve as Albuquerque’s senior advisor for public safety.

The Democratic Roswell native has held office at the city, county and state level across New Mexico, twice serving as the state’s treasurer.

The Keller administrations also touts Lewis’ military background.

Mayor Keller says Lewis will work closely with APD and the DOJ Compliance Bureau to tackle crime and promote community policing.

