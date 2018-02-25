Family: Canadian grain farmers died in Utah plane crash

By Published:

MONTICELLO, Utah (AP) – The family of Canadian grain farmers has identified the four people killed in small plane crash in Utah.

Jon Kaupp told KSL-TV in Salt Lake City late Saturday that his father, 64-year-old pilot Bill Kaupp, was among those killed in the southeastern Utah crash.

Kaupp says 28-year-old Clint Kaupp, 28-year-old Tim Mueller, and 66-year-old Ron McKenzie also were killed. He says they were all grain farmers from Alberta, Canada, and they were headed to Albuquerque to look at a plane that Bill Kaupp wanted to buy.

Colorado Wing Civil Air Patrol spokeswomen Jen Knellinger says the Piper Lance crashed in an area rutted with canyons about halfway between Monticello, Utah, and Dove Creek, Colorado.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

