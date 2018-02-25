Chris’ Sunday Forecast

Another cold day is ahead with light spot snow over northern New Mexico to start this morning.

Most areas will see partly to mostly sunny skies today, but like yesterday afternoon highs will be 10°-20° colder than normal.

A warm up begins tomorrow afternoon after a cold morning. Temperatures will warm back up to seasonal averages for Monday afternoon as the winds will shift out the southwest. These warming breezes will kick up even more on Tuesday ahead of the next storm system.

The storm system will pass through the region Tuesday night and into Wednesday. This disturbance will bring the shot at rain and snow to a good portion of central and western New Mexico. Accumulation is expected to be fairly light. Most areas will pick up 1″-3″ with 3″-6″ likely in the western and northern high terrain. Temperatures then warm back up for the end of the week.