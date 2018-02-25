2018 State Basketball Tournament Brackets have been released

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2018 State Basketball Tournament is now just around the corner, and on Sunday the NMAA released this years brackets. Here is a look at the seeds from 5A and 6A:
To see a full look at every bracket from every classification go to this link. http://www.maxpreps.com/playoffs/brackets.aspx?gendersport=boys,basketball&state=nm
6A Boys
1. Eldorado
2. Las Cruces
3. Atrisco Heritage
4. Volcano Vista
5. Cleveland
6. Valley
7. Hobbs
8. West Mesa
9. Manzano
10. La Cueva
11. Abq. High
12. Rio Rancho
13. Onate
14. Santa Fe
15. Sandia
16. Piedra Vista
6A Girls
1. Cibola
2. Hobbs
3. West Mesa
4. Carlsbad
5. Las Cruces
6. Rio Rancho
7. Eldorado
8. Piedra Vista
9. Highland
10. Mayfield
11. La Cueva
12. Clovis
13. Volcano Vista
14. Onate
15. Atrisco
16. Cleveland
5A Boys
1. Espanola
2. Los Lunas
3. Belen
4. Capital
5. Artesia
6. Roswell
7. Kirtland
8. St. Pius X
9. Gallup
10. Alamogordo
11. Del Norte
12. Lovington
13. Miyamura
14. Grants
15. Goddard
16. Valencia
5A Girls
1. Los Lunas
2. Bloomfield
3. Gallup
4. St. Pius X
5. Kirtland
6. Goddard
7. Espanola
8. Alamogordo
9. Artesia
10. Belen
11. Miyamura
12. Farmington
13. Roswell
14. Capital
15. Lovington
16. Deming