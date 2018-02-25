2018 State Basketball Tournament Brackets have been released

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2018 State Basketball Tournament is now just around the corner, and on Sunday the NMAA released this years brackets. Here is a look at the seeds from 5A and 6A:

To see a full look at every bracket from every classification go to this link. http://www.maxpreps.com/playoffs/brackets.aspx?gendersport=boys,basketball&state=nm

6A Boys

1. Eldorado

2. Las Cruces

3. Atrisco Heritage

4. Volcano Vista

5. Cleveland

6. Valley

7. Hobbs

8. West Mesa

9. Manzano

10. La Cueva

11. Abq. High

12. Rio Rancho

13. Onate

14. Santa Fe

15. Sandia

16. Piedra Vista

6A Girls

1. Cibola

2. Hobbs

3. West Mesa

4. Carlsbad

5. Las Cruces

6. Rio Rancho

7. Eldorado

8. Piedra Vista

9. Highland

10. Mayfield

11. La Cueva

12. Clovis

13. Volcano Vista

14. Onate

15. Atrisco

16. Cleveland

5A Boys

1. Espanola

2. Los Lunas

3. Belen

4. Capital

5. Artesia

6. Roswell

7. Kirtland

8. St. Pius X

9. Gallup

10. Alamogordo

11. Del Norte

12. Lovington

13. Miyamura

14. Grants

15. Goddard

16. Valencia

5A Girls

1. Los Lunas

2. Bloomfield

3. Gallup

4. St. Pius X

5. Kirtland

6. Goddard

7. Espanola

8. Alamogordo

9. Artesia

10. Belen

11. Miyamura

12. Farmington

13. Roswell

14. Capital

15. Lovington

16. Deming