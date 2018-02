ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM track and field had a strong performance in this years Mountain West Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The Men would place 4th overall and the women would place 5th at the end of the 3 day meet.

UNM would have multiple individual titles, including Josh Kerr’s back to back men’s mile title on Sunday, but overall the Men would total 95.5 team points and the Women would tally 60.5 points.