Police arrest suspect in Albuquerque Downs shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect in the shooting at the Albuquerque Downs Racetrack and Casino is behind bars.

A 41-year-old man was shot early Wednesday in the Downs parking lot. He is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

State Police say 25-year-old Edwardo Casillas was named a person of interest.

They found him Friday along with a white Toyota Camry that officers say he was seen speeding away from the scene in.

Investigators say Casillas admitted to shooting the victim.

State Police did not reveal what lead up to the incident.

Casillas is facing attempted murder charges.

