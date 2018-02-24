PHOTOS: Team USA dominates to win curling Gold

Patrick Tolbert Published:
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner of the United States deliver a stone against Sweden during the Curling Men's Gold Medal game on day fifteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 24, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

While much of the nation was sleeping, Team USA slid a dominant game to bring home the country’s first ever gold medal in curling.

