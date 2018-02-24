New Mexico woman in a fight for her life after contracting Hantavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a Hantavirus infection.

“A month ago she was going to go to Costa Rica with a bunch of girlfriends, and enjoy a fun week. Now she can’t even go do anything on her own,” said Julie Barron.

Barron says it’s hard to watch as her daughter, Kiley Lane of Aztec, struggles to recover. Kiley suddenly got sick last month.

“She is in the ICU unit over here at UNM at the hospital, because she has the Hantavirus,” said Barron.

It’s a potentially fatal virus, spread through contact with infected rodent urine or droppings. Barron has no idea how her 27 year old could have contracted it.

“We don’t know. We wish we did, but that’s the concern,” she said.

Barron says a family created a Youcaring fundraising page to help. Generous strangers have donated more than $23,000 so far.

“That coming in is really what it says, it’s people caring,” said Barron.

But Barron says she wants to also use the page as a platform to help raise awareness of the potentially deadly disease.

The family has faith that Kiley will pull through, thanks to the ECMO machine. The device is new to the state, and UNMH is the only hospital with it.

Doctors at UNMH previously told KRQE News 13 that it can essentially bring people back to life by circulating blood through their body.

“It does save lives. It’s going to save Kiley’s life and I feel very confident that had she hadn’t gotten on this machine, then we wouldn’t be here talking about it,” said Barron.

Now, all the family can do is wait for the day they can say…”let’s go home,” to Kiley.

Barron says the money collected through the Youcaring page will most likely go towards medical expenses.