New Mexico men face federal charges after school shooting threats

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico men are facing federal charges in the wake of a slew of threats to schools across the state.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sebastian Jarvison of Brimhall, north of Gallup, was arrested after using social media to threaten to shoot up a school and put a bomb on a plane. Jarvison wrote online that he was a veteran who never saw combat.

John Russell Williams of Farmington was also arrested by federal agents. Williams is accused of replying to a school shooting threat, encouraging it to take place.

Officials did not specify if certain schools or school districts were targeted in the incidents.

