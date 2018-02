ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Wellness Symposium gathered doctors from around the state Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The goal was to educate patients on integrative and alternative medicine.

“I got to share what’s true with health care in America and provide endless solutions and really with an urgent message for people to take their health seriously now more than ever,” says Dr. Robyn Benson.

More than 200 people and 40 vendors showed up to the symposium.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps