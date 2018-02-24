Local alumni chapter of Civilian Conservation Corps holds its last meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the end of an era for members of an FDR program who for decades got together to remember the old times.

Saturday, the New Mexico chapter of the Civilian Conservation Corps alumni group held its last meeting.

“The purpose of this was conservation,” explained Dirk Van Hart, the president of the local chapter.

The CCC was an FDR era program to employ young men during the Great Depression, part of the New Deal.

“This was the first real serious conservation organization in the United States,” Van Hart explained.

In New Mexico, the Civilian Conservation Corps left its mark across the state on sites like the Bandelier National Monument, the Kiwanis Cabin on the Sandia Crest, Elephant Butte and Carlsbad Caverns.

“This state was very very important for the CCC and thousands and thousands of New Mexican men served in that,” Van Hart said.

It wasn’t until the 70s when the CCC boys reached retirement age that they created chapters across the country for alumni and got together to reminisce. But the groups are quickly dwindling as members pass.

“I know the work was very hard but the boys enjoyed it and I enjoyed it too,” said Rupert Lopez. The 102-year-old and 96-year-old Alex Gallegos are the last two living CCC boys in the New Mexico chapter. Saturday was their last meeting.

“I really did enjoy being on this chapter,” Lopez said.

Van Hart, who was not a CCC boy himself but respects the work they did, says their efforts for public lands around the country won’t soon be forgotten.

“The purpose of these chapters was not for any kind of glory or anything like that, it was to somehow to perpetuate that memory,” he said.

“It’s pretty sad it’s going to end,” explained Lopez.

Van Hart says he believes our New Mexico chapter was the last with CCC boys as members.

Nationwide, there were more than 170 chapters at one point.

