Local activists gather for Black History Month BBQ and march

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local activists came together to celebrate Black History Month in New Mexico.

Dozens of people attended the Black History Month Community BBQ and March Saturday afternoon near the Pit.

Activists wanted to honor black excellence while building solidarity with the community.

They are hoping it sent a strong message.

“We got to come out here and represent for our culture, represent for the movement, represent for our community, let people know that it’s not what they think it is. It’s a movement of love and something based in peace,” said attendee Justin Ram.

The event also hosted a variety of speeches, poetry and performances.

