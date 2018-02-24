Family of missing hunter holds out hope, seeks potential leads

PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly four months after a man went missing on a hunting trip, his whereabouts remain a mystery.

His family members say they’re taking it upon themselves to continue the search after police ended theirs.

Stanley Vigil, of Albuquerque, went missing during a family hunting trip near Barillas Peak, about 16 miles east of Pecos, in November.

After the cold winter months and no new information from New Mexico State Police, the Vigils are now asking for a miracle. The small community of Pecos gathered at St. Anthony’s Parish Saturday night for a rosary and to pray for more answers in the search.

NMSP suspended its search early on, saying investigators ran out of leads. But the Vigils haven’t given up.

Stanley’s sister, Darcy, organizes searches based on anonymous calls and tips.

“We have people that search every weekend still — all parts of New Mexico, to be honest,” she said.

She said she gets about ten tips a week. None have panned out.

The family has accepted that at this point, it’s a recovery effort, not a rescue.

“I’m not looking for him to walk out of the trees anymore. I’m looking for bones or clothing,” she cried.

It’s believed Stanley was captured on surveillance cameras outside a ranch close to where he disappeared in the snow and fog just a day after he disappeared. There was also a tip that he knocked on a door near San Juan for help, but was turned away.

Darcy believes someone knows something.

She hopes the tips keep coming, along with plenty of prayers, so that her family can finally have closure.

The Vigils say they’d like more help from State Police in the search for Stanley. NMSP told KRQE News 13 the case is still open but the search remains on hold without any leads.

Several State Police officers attended the rosary Saturday night.