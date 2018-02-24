Documents details abuse of murdered 13-year-old boy

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal the Nambe boy abused and murdered may have also been assaulted and burned.

Thomas Ferguson is accused of beating 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia so severely, the boy had to walk with a cane.

He is also accused of locking Jeremiah up in a dog crate.

Investigators say the abuse escalated to Ferguson killing the teen and hiding the body with the help of his son, Jordan Nunez and Jeremiah’s mother Tracy Pena. 

According to the New Mexican, an autopsy shows portions of Valencia’s body was possibly burned.

It also revealed several lacerations consistent with sexual assault.

Ferguson, Pena and Nunez are all charged in connection to the murder.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s