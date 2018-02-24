Documents details abuse of murdered 13-year-old boy

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Court documents reveal the Nambe boy abused and murdered may have also been assaulted and burned.

Thomas Ferguson is accused of beating 13-year-old Jeremiah Valencia so severely, the boy had to walk with a cane.

He is also accused of locking Jeremiah up in a dog crate.

Investigators say the abuse escalated to Ferguson killing the teen and hiding the body with the help of his son, Jordan Nunez and Jeremiah’s mother Tracy Pena.

According to the New Mexican, an autopsy shows portions of Valencia’s body was possibly burned.

It also revealed several lacerations consistent with sexual assault.

Ferguson, Pena and Nunez are all charged in connection to the murder.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps