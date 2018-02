ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- District Tournament Champions were crowned across the state for High School Basketball. In the Metro Area there were games scattered all across the city. Here are some of the scores from Saturday night:

District 1 6A Boys: Volcano Vista takes out Cleveland 67-63

District 4 6A Boys: Valley tops Atrisco Heritage Academy 61-45

District 2 6A Girls: Eldorado beats La Cueva 68-51