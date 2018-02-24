Cowboys will have 10 picks in April's draft

The Dallas Cowboys received four compensatory draft picks Friday as the NFL awarded 32 extra selections to 15 teams.

Dallas will now have a total of ten choices in late April’s draft which they’re hosting at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Boys add a pick in the fourth-round (No. 137 overall), two in the fifth-round (No. 171, 173) and one in round six (No. 208).

So altogether, Jerry Jones and company will have one selection in rounds 1-3, two in rounds 4-6, and one in round seven.

The NFL has a formula to assign compensatory draft picks, based in part to how many free agents a team loses compared to how many it signs.

The 2018 NFL Draft is April 26-28. The first two night of the draft will be televised on Fox 51.