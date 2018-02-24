Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A cold, blustery day is ahead for New Mexico. Colder air is moving back into the state today and temperatures will be 10°-20° colder than average.

Gusty winds will accompany the cold weather today. Albuquerque and Santa Fe will feel gusts up to 35 mph while eastern New Mexico will contend with the strongest wind. The Eastern Plains are under a Wind Advisory through this evening for wind gusts of 45 to 60 mph. So the wind will make it feel like it’s in the 20s and 30s for most of the state this afternoon.

The cold temperatures will continue for tomorrow as another weather disturbance passes just to the north of New Mexico. As this weather maker tracks to our north, it will produce some light to moderate snow showers overnight. Most areas in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado will pick up 1″-4″ of snow with some isolated higher totals. The snow will taper off by sunrise tomorrow morning, but the cold and wind will stick around for the afternoon.

Temperatures will then warm back up on Monday ahead of another storm system that will impact the state by mid-week.