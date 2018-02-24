Brothers behind bars for bludgeoning victim, stealing car

CARNUEL, N.M. (KRQE) – Two brothers are behind bars after deputies say they violently stole their neighbor’s car by bludgeoning the victim.

Back in January, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was cooking dinner at her Carnuel home when two men came to the door, claiming their car broke down.

The pair, later identified as Michael and Joseph Padilla, then forced their way into her house and demanded the keys to her car.

The woman screamed for her daughter to call 9-1-1. That’s when the Padilla brothers dragged the woman outside, hit her with a tire iron, then took off in her sedan with her cell phone.

The woman was taken to the ER, bleeding from the head. Her car was recovered on the next street over that same night.

The Padilla brothers were finally busted this week, after deputies investigated who the brothers were calling and texting on the woman’s phone. Their addresses are listed as in the Carnuel community, just half a mile from where the victim lives.

Joseph, the older brother, appeared in court Saturday morning.

“The state has filed a preventative detention motion in this case, I will sign an order of transfer to district court,” a magistrate court judge announced.

Meanwhile, Michael appeared in court Friday afternoon. The state also filed a motion to keep him locked up until trial.

Both are facing charges of burglary, kidnapping, auto theft and even child abuse among others.

Court records show Michael has a history of burglary and Joseph has a record of auto theft-related charges.